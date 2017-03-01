Encouraging results are expected Wednesday when state water officials trudge into the Sierras for California's third snowpack survey of the season.

The current water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, is on pace to be the wettest in California Department of Water Resources records. A series of winter storms have hammered the Sierra range with snow, bumping its critical snowpack to 188 percent of normal for this time of year, according to electronically collected data.

The manural survey, the second to last of the season, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Phillips snow course, in the mountains about 90 miles east of Sacramento. The site has been measured each witner since 1941. It's one of hundreds that will be measured at the beginning of March to determine how much water the snowpack will yield when it melts in spring and runs into the state's reservoirs.

The snowpack provides about 30 percent of California's water. A robust snowpack in late winter is an encouraging sign entering the state's hot, dry summer months.

The state has benefitted from several strong storms that have knocked out drought conditions in parts of California after a five-year dry spell. At this time last year, 94 percent of the state was in drought -- that figure plummeted to 17 percent, according to last week's U.S. Drought Monitor report, released each Thursday.

The severity of the dry spell was illustrated during previous snowpack surveys, including March 2016 when statewide snowpack was 83 percent of normal. At Phillips Station, snowpack depth was 58 inches.

The situation was markedly worse the previous year, when snow depth was a dismal 6.5 inches at Phillips Station with a water content of 1 inch. By the time of the last snowpack survey of the season on April 1, 2015, Gov. Jerry Brown and DWR officials stood on bare patches of dry grass and issued a mandate for a 25-percent reductions in water use.

Only a swaths of Santa Barbara, Ventura and extreme northwest Los Angeles counties, and a portion of southeast California remain in severe drought.