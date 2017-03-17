This wild turkey has been causing a lot of trouble in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.
San Francisco Animal Control officers released this mugshot after capturing the bird Thursday.
Turkeys are considered a hazard, running in and out of traffic.
This turkey even led officers on a wild chase, even flying up to a rooftop before its capture.
Officers say the bird will likely spend some time at a rescue center before it's released.
It just takes an Officer with the athleticism of a spawning king salmon to catch this wiley flapling pic.twitter.com/EyqHMFKe7b
— Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) March 16, 2017
I got out smarted by a turkey. It doesn't feel great pic.twitter.com/aWWytkgvUG
— Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) March 15, 2017
Published 2 hours ago