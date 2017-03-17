This wild turkey has been causing a lot of trouble in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood. San Francisco Animal Control officers released this mugshot after capturing the bird Thursday.

Turkeys are considered a hazard, running in and out of traffic.

This turkey even led officers on a wild chase, even flying up to a rooftop before its capture.

Officers say the bird will likely spend some time at a rescue center before it's released.

It just takes an Officer with the athleticism of a spawning king salmon to catch this wiley flapling pic.twitter.com/EyqHMFKe7b — Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) March 16, 2017