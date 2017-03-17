Wild Turkey Captured After Leading Animal Control Officers on a Chase in San Francisco | NBC Southern California
Wild Turkey Captured After Leading Animal Control Officers on a Chase in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area

    San Franisco Animal Control
    This wild turkey has been causing a lot of trouble in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood. San Francisco Animal Control officers released this mugshot after capturing the bird Thursday.

    This wild turkey has been causing a lot of trouble in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.

    San Francisco Animal Control officers released this mugshot after capturing the bird Thursday.

    Turkeys are considered a hazard, running in and out of traffic.

    This turkey even led officers on a wild chase, even flying up to a rooftop before its capture.

    Officers say the bird will likely spend some time at a rescue center before it's released.

    Published 2 hours ago
