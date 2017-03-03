WindanSea Surf Shack: A Historical Landmark

When locals think of WindanSea Beach in La Jolla, they think of a little wooden structure known as The Surf Shack. The small shelter was originally built in the 1940s by WWII soldiers who enjoyed surfing at the famous WindanSea break. The Surf Shack was designated a historical landmark in 1998. In February 2017, a plaque was installed at the site, reminding visitors of its important designation. Here's a look at The Surf Shack, as it appears today. It continues to be a meeting spot for surfers, a place of respite from the sun where surfers can rest after catching some waves. It's also a reminder of Southern California's deep-rooted surf culture.