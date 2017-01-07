A falling tree struck and killed a woman Saturday morning as she walked along a golf course in San Ramon, a fire official said. Scott Budman reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Woman Struck, Killed By Falling Tree at Golf Course in San Ramon

A falling tree struck and killed a woman Saturday morning as she walked along a golf course in San Ramon, a fire official said.

The fatal accident occurred at the Canyon Lakes Golf Course around 11 a.m., San Ramon Fire District Chief Dan McNamara said.

"Unfortunately, everything lines up," he said. "Being out in the weather by a tree that decides to come down, it's pretty unpredictable. Unfortunately, (she was) in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead, has yet to be identified.

Further information was unavailable at the time.