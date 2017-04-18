There is a new addition to the wacky of unusual world record attempts.

Food aficionados in San Francisco this Saturday will attempt to break the world record for consuming the largest plate of nachos, but there's a tasty twist.

The monstrous dish won't house a layer of customary tortilla chips. Instead, it will feature cricket chips — the first ever chips made with cricket flour. That ingredient is created by mashing dried crickets into a high protein powder, according to creator Chirp Chips.

Aside from the one-of-a-kind chips, the enormous plate of nachos will also feature 1,000 pounds of nacho cheese, 800 pounds of beans and 400 pounds of corn and salsa, according to event organizers.

The record-breaking effort is slated to take place at 3:00 p.m. at the SOMA Streat Food Park located at 428 11th Street.

Tickets for the event are available via Eventbrite.

Chirp Chips was created by three college students back in 2014, according to the company. The students chose to use crickets as the main ingredient in their snack product after realizing that the bugs packed sustainable and nutritious value.