El Cajon Police officers gave an seven-year-old boy involved in a tragic SWAT standoff last November a special gift this Christmas to help lift his spirits.

Jayden, of El Cajon, was rescued from an El Cajon home in on Nov. 18 when an armed man holed up inside for eight hours, police said. The armed man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but Jayden emerged safely.

After the incident, El Cajon Communications Division and Police Officers' Association wanted to help lift Jayden's spirits.

When they learned Jayden wished for a new Sony Playstation 4 for Christmas last year, the association helped raise money. Together, with the El Cajon Police Officers' Association board, the team bought the new Playstation along with a new game, extra controller and charging station.

The officers also gave him a $50 gift card so he could pick out a new game or accessory for himself.