A passenger shot a video of what he describes as a “misogynistic, homophobic bigot” verbally harassing passengers and a United Airlines flight crew trying to fly from Sydney to San Francisco on New Year’s Day.

A passenger named Neil Kay then posted several photos and videos of flight UA870, which was re-routed to Auckland, where the unnamed man was arrested Sunday, as reported by the New Zealand Herald.

Kay posted another video showing a policeman uniform standing over the formerly irate passenger as he collected his belongings and walking him off the plane.

United spokesperson Erin Benson said the flight was diverted to Auckland because of a passenger who failed to follow crew instructions.

Passengers told the New Zealand Herald the man allegedly went into a "verbally abusive, racist rant when two other passengers described as being of Indian or Pakistani descent, seated on either side, talked over him."

Before the passenger was walked off the plane, the man, seen wearing a denim button down and a golf cap, spouted off racial and sexist slurs, grabbed sodas from the beverage cart and called those taking cellphone videos of him "f------," according to passenger accounts reported in the Herald.

He also was heard on Kay’s video telling a flight attendant: “If you guys treat people right on these things, you see two last names the same don't put someone else in the middle of them. I'm not yelling ... you want to hear me f------ yelling.

The man says he’s calm; his hands aren’t waving and his voice remained relatively low. But his tone was angry and sarcastic toward the flight attendant, who did indeed remain collected during the exchange. It’s highly likely she told him to sit down or the plane would turn around.

"Do you know how cool it would be to have the airplane turned around because of me? You are going to do that? You do that? I'm being so impolite aren't I? Fat a--."

What exactly prompted his outburst wasn't made clear. And more details about the incident were not immediately available.