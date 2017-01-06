Fuel Crisis Creates Long Lines at Tijuana Gas Stations

People block a highway leaving Mexico City, as a protest to an increase in gas prices, on January 4, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The nationwide protests in Mexico over rising gas prices have spread to Tijuana and other parts of Baja California. Some Mexican drivers are now filling up their gas tanks in San Diego to avoid the long lines at gas stations south of the border.

“Right now the prices went up and this whole crisis going on is like, crazy,” said Irving Garcia. He rides a motorcycle to save money and still, he’s facing spending more for gas.

Dozens of gas stations closed this week in Tijuana and Rosarito, after demonstrators blocked trucks from transporting gas out of a fuel depot in Baja California.

Overnight, police were able to break the human blockade, and escort fuel trucks out of the distribution facility in Rosarito.

Gas stations throughout Baja California were rushing to re-supply their reserves and re-open their businesses on Friday. Customers were still reporting long lines.

Protests over rising gas prices have also taken place in Tecate, and several cities throughout Mexico. The demonstrations started after the Mexican government announced on January 1 that fuel prices would be rise by 20 percent. The government says the increase is needed to cover shortfalls in the federal budget.

Demonstrators have remained peaceful in Baja California, but in other parts of Mexico, there have been violence and looting. Protesters have also blocked highways and gas stations to show their anger.