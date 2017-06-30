Preterm Birth Rates Have Increased in the U.S.

In this March 15, 2016 file photo, a nurse measures preemie Olivia Niedermeyer after the baby underwent an eye exam at Advocate Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Almost 10 percent of newborn babies in the United States are born premature according to a new report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NBC News reported.

The report also included the rising births of more low birth weight babies than in previous years and births overall fell across the U.S., while high-risk births became more common, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

“The increase in the preterm birth rate is an alarming indication that the health of pregnant women and babies in our country is heading in the wrong direction,” Stacey Stewart, president of the March of Dimes, a charity organization, told NBC News.