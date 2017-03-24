 More than 100 Iconic Marilyn Monroe Photos Up for Auction | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

More than 100 Iconic Marilyn Monroe Photos Up for Auction

By Marina Peña

7 minutes ago

More than 100 Marilyn Monroe photos featuring the iconic star's early Hollywood career are up for sale at Julien's Auctions online collection in an auction that ends Sunday.

The collection includes stills of Monroe 's most significant early roles in movies like "The Misfits," "Let Me Love" and "Niagara." Others show Monroe at Santa Monica Beach and the Hollywood Hills in 1962, as well as her trip to Korea with the US troops. Some of the photographers included in the collection are George Barris and Douglas Kirkland.

The online auction is called "Marilyn: Through The Lens" and runs through March 26 at 6 p.m. at www.julienslive.com.

Here's a glimpse:

More Photo Galleries
Marilyn Monroe's Would-Be 90th Birthday: A Look Back
That Marilyn Monroe Feeling: Iconic LA Places to Find It
Connect With Us
AdChoices