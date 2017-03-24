More than 100 Marilyn Monroe photos featuring the iconic star's early Hollywood career are up for sale at Julien's Auctions online collection in an auction that ends Sunday.

The collection includes stills of Monroe 's most significant early roles in movies like "The Misfits," "Let Me Love" and "Niagara." Others show Monroe at Santa Monica Beach and the Hollywood Hills in 1962, as well as her trip to Korea with the US troops. Some of the photographers included in the collection are George Barris and Douglas Kirkland.

The online auction is called "Marilyn: Through The Lens" and runs through March 26 at 6 p.m. at www.julienslive.com.

Here's a glimpse: