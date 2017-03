At least one person was shot and injured after shots were fired on the 210 Freeway in Railto Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 210 Freeway and Alder Avenue around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were shot at, but at least one person was wounded by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.