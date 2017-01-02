1 Killed in Long Beach Apartment Fire

One person was killed Monday night in a fire at a two-story apartment building in Long Beach, authorities said.

It was reported at 7:22 p.m. at the two-story garden-style apartment in the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue, said Long Beach Firefighter Jake Heflin.

The first engine company arrived at 7:25 p.m. to find a first-floor unit well involved in fire, Heflin said.

During their primary search of the apartment firefighters found a male and brought him out of the structure, he said. The victim was determined to have died at the scene.

Firefighters put of the flames at 7:40 p.m., Heflin said. The first-floor apartment sustained heavy damage and the unit above it sustained smoke damage.

Six people were evaluated for injuries by paramedics at the scene, he said. A 28-year-old man had leg injuries from jumping from the second-story balcony. His 26-year-old wife, 9- and 7-year-old sons and 4-year-old daughter were evaluated and treated at the scene, as was a 24-year-old woman cut by glass.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Long Beach Fire Department and police homicide detectives, Heflin said.