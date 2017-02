A bus crashed with two vehicles on a highway in Mojave, leaving one dead and 27 injured on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

One person was killed and at least 27 others were injured when a bus collided with two other vehicles on a highway in San Bernardino, fire officials said.

The crash was reported after midnight at the 395 and 58, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesman with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The crash happened near Kramer Junction, an unincorporated area in the Mojave Desert.