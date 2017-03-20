1-Year-Old Boy Survives 25-Foot Drop Down Waterfall Near Lake Arrowhead | NBC Southern California
1-Year-Old Boy Survives 25-Foot Drop Down Waterfall Near Lake Arrowhead

By Whitney Irick

    Instagram User @joe_and_stuff

    A 1-year-old boy survived a 25-foot drop down a waterfall near Lake Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.

    The baby boy and his family were hiking at Aztec Falls near Lake Arrowhead when the boy and a family member fell down the waterfall and into a rushing pool of water below.

    The boy was submerged for a short time before he was pulled from the water. Witnesses called 911 and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s air rescue unit responded.

    The sheriff’s aviation unit hoisted the boy from the base of the waterfall. A doctor determined he was not breathing at the time of the rescue.

    The baby was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was uninjured, sheriff’s officials said.

    Published 2 minutes ago

