A 1-year-old boy survived a 25-foot drop down a waterfall near Lake Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.

The baby boy and his family were hiking at Aztec Falls near Lake Arrowhead when the boy and a family member fell down the waterfall and into a rushing pool of water below.

I've never seen this much water running at Aztec falls, it's insane. #runningwater #aztecfalls #perfectshot #pictureperfect #mountainlife #hikingadventures #wet #adventure A post shared by Josue Emmanuel Yon Fong (@joe_and_stuff) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

The boy was submerged for a short time before he was pulled from the water. Witnesses called 911 and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s air rescue unit responded.

The sheriff’s aviation unit hoisted the boy from the base of the waterfall. A doctor determined he was not breathing at the time of the rescue.

The baby was taken to a nearby trauma center for treatment and was uninjured, sheriff’s officials said.