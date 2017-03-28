 100 Years of Irresistibly Scrumptious Girl Scout Cookies | NBC Southern California
100 Years of Irresistibly Scrumptious Girl Scout Cookies

By Kyli Singh and Christine Schmidt

From Cooky-Mints to Thin Mints, Girl Scout cookies have officially been part of America's sweet tooth for a century this month. In 1917, the girls of Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, decided to fund their troop's projects with the proceeds of cookies they made at home. The idea took off and now, Girl Scout cookies have served as fundraisers for bulletproof vests for police officers and care packages for children fighting cancer in troops' communities, traveled as far as outer space with NASA, and are now even online with Digital Cookies. Break out the Tagalongs and celebrate 100 years of Girl Scout Cookies.

