13 People Taken to Hospital for 'Unknown Illness' in Yucaipa

Approximately 20 people reported an "unknown illness" at the Oak Glen Christian Conference Center in Yucaipa on Saturday evening.

Crews from Cal Fire San Bernardino and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Christian conference center located on the 39000 block of Oak Glen Road around 8:20 p.m., fire officials said.

They were overcome with an "unknown illness" and 13 people were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Debbie Chapman of Cal Fire.

The age of the victims was not immediately available.