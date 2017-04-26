Investigators from the LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Bureau seized 15 kilograms of a substance believed to be cocaine and cash during a raid Monday in Boyle Heights.

Investigators assigned to the California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team observed the men offloading narcotics from a car at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. Bernal Avenue.

They found 15 kilos, about 33 pounds, of what appeared to be cocaine, deputies said.

Four men, Hugo Rueda, 50, Enrique Rueda, 47, Erasmo Pimentel, 28, and Jose Gutierrez, 46, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of selling it. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of cash in a tire.

Two of the suspects live in the complex and all are residents of Los Angeles.

Agents then searched the apartment, where they seized more cash believed to be tied to drugs.

The seizure amounts to 700,000 street doses of cocaine, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Although the operation was conducted by border patrol agents, deputies did not ask for the immigration status of the suspects.

A statement released by the sheriff's department said immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government and deputies who inquire about the immigration status of anyone are subject to disciplinary action.