15-Year-Old Girl Groped While Walking to School

A man suspected of groping a 15-year-old walking to school was seen driving away from the scene of the incident in a red, four-door sedan, Brea police said.

Girls walking to school near the border of Brea and La Habra were advised to walk in groups and to take extra caution after a 15-year-old girl was grabbed from behind and groped on her way to school this week, police said.

Police received a report of sexual battery Monday in the 1800 block of West Skywood Street at 7:45 a.m., Brea police said in a statement Wednesday. The incident happened near Sonora High School, near the border of Brea and La Habra cities in Orange County.

The teen was walking to school when she was "grabbed from behind and groped by a male suspect," police said in a statement. He was described by police as a man in his 20s with medium height and build.

The man ran away and left in a red, newer model, four-door sedan with chrome wheels and tinted windows, according to the Brea Police Department.

Brea police noted their detectives were working with La Habra police detectives to determine if the suspect is connected to two other recent incidents. Additional information about those incidents was not immediately available.

Brea police asked people to report suspicious subjects or cars to police. Anyone with information about the incident, the suspect or the car were asked to call Det. David Aguirre at 714-990-7677.