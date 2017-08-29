17-Year-Old Girl Dragged Into Home During Violent Robbery

Surveillance video shows a man drag a teenager into her home during a violent home invasion. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

A 17-year-old girl was dragged inside her house as a home invasion robbery turned violent in Riverside.

Surveillance video captured the harrowing incident, which the girl's sister said happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. After pushing the girl inside and falling on top of her, a man held a hatchet to her face, said the sister, who wished to be identified only as "Nicole" for fear of her safety.

The 17-year-old had been outside tending to the family dog when she was approached by a woman who began making small talk, Nicole said. But as the girl began heading to the front door, the woman began following behind, along with a man.

"He grabbed a mask and pulled it down in front of his face," Nicole said. "They had a hatchet to her face when they had her in a headlock."

Video shows another man, wearing a neon safety vest, entering the home. One of the suspects is seen wiping down the door, possibly to remove any fingerprints left behind.

The girl's mother, who asked to be identified only as "Lynn," said the suspects stole several items, including jewelry and cash. "About $5,000 in cash," Lynn said. "We were going to buy my daughter a new car."

While the girl is physically ok, Nicole says the burglary has deeply affected her.

"I know that when she's alone it gets her the most," she said. "Being alone is terrifying now."

Detectives are investigating whether this may have been a targeted robbery.