$175K Worth of Jewelry, Property Stolen From Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills Home

By Jessica Rice and Joe Studley

    Getty Images for TIDAL
    File - Rapper Nicki Minaj attends TIDAL X: 1015 on Oct. 15, 2016 in New York City.

    About $175,000 worth of jewelry and property was stolen from rapper Nicki Minaj's home in Beverly Hills, police say.

    The burglary occurred sometime between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24, according to Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department. Preciado said police were notified on Jan. 27.

    Police noted the estimated $175,000 worth of items stolen could change because police had not received an itemized list of what was taken.

    No suspect description was available Thursday, but Preciado said officers were working to obtain surveillance footage.

    NBC4 reached out to representation for Minaj for comment and had not received a response early Thursday afternoon.

    Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

