2 Children, 1 Adult Rescued in South LA House Fire | NBC Southern California
LA

2 Children, 1 Adult Rescued in South LA House Fire

The two children and the man are in critical condition, fire officials said.

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two children and a man were rescued from a house fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

    The house, located in the 800 block of East 113th Street, was engulfed in flames. 

    All three are in critical condition with burn injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

    An adult female was being evaluated at the scene for unspecified injuries. 

    The home was built in 1946 and not equipped with optional fire sprinklers, fire officials said. 

    It took 86 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. 

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices