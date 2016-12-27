2 Children, 1 Adult Rescued in South LA House Fire

Two children and a man were rescued from a house fire in South Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The house, located in the 800 block of East 113th Street, was engulfed in flames.

All three are in critical condition with burn injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An adult female was being evaluated at the scene for unspecified injuries.

The home was built in 1946 and not equipped with optional fire sprinklers, fire officials said.

It took 86 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

