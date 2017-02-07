2 Critically Injured in School Bus Crash in Lancaster | NBC Southern California
2 Critically Injured in School Bus Crash in Lancaster

By Nyree Arabian and Jessica Rice

    Two people were critically injured and several others suffered minor injuries when a school bus and a car crashed in Lancaster, authorities said.

    The crash occurred at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard in Lancaster around 7:17 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

    A student on the school bus and a person in the other car were both critically injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Authorities said 10 people total were injured in the crash.

    Fire officials did not have additional information about the passengers.

    It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

