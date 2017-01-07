An image of the SWAT vehicle approaching a car in the median of I-15 in the Mojave Desert on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Two people who authorities believe were involved in shooting at two California Highway patrolmen early Friday, an incident that prompted an hourslong shutdown of Interstate 15 due to a standoff which turned into a manhunt, were taken into custody Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Late Friday night around 11:15, the CHP Barstow Dispatch Center received a call regarding a man and woman trespassing on a property near Cima Road east of Interstate 15, according to Officer Adam Carmichall of the California Highway Patrol's Barstow Area Division.

The description of both people matched the description of suspects in an earlier shooting, which occurred after officers attempted to stop a speeding car north of Baker on Interstate 15. A short pursuit ensued and shots were fired from the car at officers, according to CHP. The car then stopped on the median and the occupants refused to get out of the car.

After trying for almost seven hours to coax the driver out of the car with no response, officers approached the car around 9 a.m. and found there was no one inside, authorities told The Associated Press.

CHP searched the area for the suspect or suspects before the trespassing report came in Friday night.

CHP officers arrived in the area of the reported trespassing and a containment area was set up, Carmichall noted. A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team was also dispatched and arrived early Saturday.

"The search began in darkness and at daybreak, the two suspects, a man and a woman, were located in an abandoned vehicle along with six firearms," Carmichall in a statement Saturday.

They surrendered and were taken into custody without incident. They had not yet been arrested or booked as of 9:30 a.m., according to Carmichall.

"The suspects and firearms are believed to be involved in the shooting against two California Highway Patrolmen … which subsequently caused the shutdown of Interstate 15," Carmichall said in a statement.

All lanes of the freeway were shut down between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for hours. Southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were eventually opened Friday at 11 a.m., and northbound lanes were reopened at 1:15 p.m.

The two patrolmen were not injured, according to CHP.