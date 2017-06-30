2017 California Wildfires in Photos

The hot, dry and windy months of late spring and summer bring the threat of wildfires to California. As of June 25, CAL FIRE reported more than 2,135 fires in California this year. Those fires scorched more than 20,200 acres. During that same period last year, CAL FIRE reported 1,750 fires that burned 18,354 acres.



Take a look at some of the fires this year.

A resident near the San Bernardino County community of Highland captured this dramatic view of a fire retardant drop from a firefighting air tanker as it soared over the Mart fire. The tanker flies behind a spotter plane before dropping its payload of red Phos-Chek, a fire retardant, to slow the fire's spread. The Mart fire broke out Tuesday June 27, 2017.