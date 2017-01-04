2017 Golden Globes Street Closures

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The Beverly Hilton hotel at the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. is seen on September 12, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. The hotel has hosted Hollywood awards shows and is frequented by international leaders and celebrities. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The 74th annual Golden Globes is being held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Although the awards ceremony takes place Sunday, road closures begin Saturday at 2 p.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The westbound lanes of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Wilshire to Century Park East will be closed starting Saturday at 2 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Wilshire Boulevard and Century Park East, will be closed starting Sunday at 6 a.m.

Whittier Drive will be closed from Sunset Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard starting Sunday at 6 a.m.

The 2017 Golden Globes will air 7 to 11 p.m. ET and 4 to 8 p.m. PT on Sunday.