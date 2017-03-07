A new project announced by City Councilman Jose Huizar this week aims to upgrade the streets for bicyclists in downtown Los Angeles as soon as this fall.

The Main and Spring Forward project is targeting downtown LA for new bike lanes. The protected bike lanes will be set up primarily at Main and Spring and the historic core of downtown LA, NBC4’s media partner KPCC reports.

"The protection for that dedicated bike lane will be actual cars who park on that space between the dedicated bike lane and moving traffic, so it is making the best use of the streets here to make that possible," Huizar told KPCC.

When there are no parked cars, the city will put down cones. The lanes will also be heavily striped to get drivers' attention, according to a release about the project.

The first phase of the project has a price tag at nearly $2 million. It will add protected bicycle lanes, bicycle signals, dedicated left-turn pockets and more.

The second phase calls for concrete islands at intersections and concrete curbs for the length of the block, adding more physical protection for pedestrians and bicyclists. That phase starts in 2018.

Read more at KPCC