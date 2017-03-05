3 Injured in Tarzana DUI Crash

Three people were injured in a DUI crash in Tarzana on Sunday afternoon.

A pedestrian was struck by a drunk driver on Yolanda Avenue and Clark Street around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A blue Honda Civic was traveling twice the speed limit in a 25 mph zone when the car struck a pedestrian who had just parked her car.

The impact of the crash pushed the parked Honda CR-v into two other parked cars. The suspect's car spun out, police said.

The driver of the blue Honda Civic was intoxicated and arrested, police said.

One person was critically injured and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear which person was in critical condition.