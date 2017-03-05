3 Injured in Tarzana DUI Crash | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch NBC4 News
logo_la_2x

3 Injured in Tarzana DUI Crash

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Three people were injured in a DUI crash in Tarzana on Sunday afternoon.

    A pedestrian was struck by a drunk driver on Yolanda Avenue and Clark Street around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    A blue Honda Civic was traveling twice the speed limit in a 25 mph zone when the car struck a pedestrian who had just parked her car. 

    The impact of the crash pushed the parked Honda CR-v into two other parked cars. The suspect's car spun out, police said. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/3] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

    The driver of the blue Honda Civic was intoxicated and arrested, police said. 

    One person was critically injured and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

    It was not immediately clear which person was in critical condition. 

    Published 41 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices