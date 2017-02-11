3 People Rescued After 2 Vehicles Caught in Flash Flood

Three people were rescued after two vehicles were caught in a flash flood in the Santa Clarita area on Saturday afternoon.

The swift water rescue took place shortly after 3 pm. on Meadview Avenue at Placeritos Boulevard in Santa Clarita.

One of the people rescued was a child, fire officials said.

"We would like to remind everyone to staff off the roads if at all possible during storms and flash flood warnings. Please use caution," the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Public Information Officer tweeted.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for the Sand Fire burn area near Santa Clarita earlier in the day.

The warning for the burn area in north central Los Angeles County will be in effect through 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.