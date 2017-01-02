$300K Stolen in Electronics Heist

In just minutes, thieves stole $300,000 worth of electronics from a La Habra family business early New Year’s Eve morning.

Now, the family that owns HIDevolution is hoping surveillance video might help them catch the group of thieves.

Video shows what appears to be a well-planned break in.

You see a white van pull up to the warehouse door and six people get out of the van. Then the driver backed the van into the door twice, busting through on the second hit. The thieves then rushed inside and quickly started loading up their loot.

Boxes of customized computers and laptops the company was set to mail out to customers were taken.

Several more boxes of electronics were likely damaged or destroyed since some of the crooks picked up and dropped or threw several of the boxes.

The owner asked that he not be identified by name.

He said he thinks the heist was an inside job, and possibly done by someone who makes deliveries at the business because the office isn’t branded with the company name and the location isn’t a storefront, with most of the business conducted online.

The owner is just happy this happened when no one was working.

“It was scary because, what if someone was here, for example. We don’t know if they’re armed,” he said.

La Habra police are investigating.