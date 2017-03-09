$4.5 Million in Eye Shadow Stolen in Makeup Heist | NBC Southern California
$4.5 Million in Eye Shadow Stolen in Makeup Heist

By The Associated Press

    Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist.

    The LAPD said Thursday that it's investigating after $4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

    They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

    Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company's "Modern Renaissance" eye shadow.

    Police estimated the cosmetics were worth about $4.5 million.

    A message left Thursday evening at Anastasia's corporate office wasn't immediately returned.

