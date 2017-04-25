4 Hurt in Store Parking Lot Crash in Granada Hills | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

4 Hurt in Store Parking Lot Crash in Granada Hills

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NewsChopper 4

    Four pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into them in a Granada Hills parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

    The pedestrians were in a Ralphs grocery store parking lot on Chatsworth Street when the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/21] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Tad Montoya

    Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one person left the scene. 

    Fire officials originally stated that five people were injured, but the number was later lowered to four. 

    The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.

    The driver was described as an 80-year-old woman. The LAPD said she will not be cited for the crash, but she will be required to be re-evaluated by the DMV. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices