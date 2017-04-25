4 Hurt in Store Parking Lot Crash in Granada Hills

Four pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into them in a Granada Hills parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrians were in a Ralphs grocery store parking lot on Chatsworth Street when the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one person left the scene.

Fire officials originally stated that five people were injured, but the number was later lowered to four.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.

The driver was described as an 80-year-old woman. The LAPD said she will not be cited for the crash, but she will be required to be re-evaluated by the DMV.