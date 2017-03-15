Police Ask for Help in Finding Driver Who Struck, Killed Boy

Surveillance footage shows what police believe is the vehicle suspected of fleeing after hitting a 5-year-old boy, who later died. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Police asked for help Wednesday in the search for the driver who struck a 5-year-old boy twice, fatally injuring the child a day earlier in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez.

The boy was playing with others when he ran across the street toward his house and when he was hit by the sport utility vehicle, police said. Family members at a Wednesday morning news conference pleaded with the driver to contact authorities.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the LAPD's South Traffic Division. The victim was likely struck twice by the SUV, police said.

They described the boy as a bubbly, friendly child was deeply loved. Family members did not confirm reports that the boy was attempting to help a dog get out of the street.

A neighbor's surveillance cameras captured what police believe is the suspected vehicle speeding away from the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-1990s, faded dark green Chevrolet Suburban SUV with tinted rear windows and front end damage from the crash. It was last seen headed west from the crash scene, police said.

Adrian Arambulo contributed to this report.