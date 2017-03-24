A 6-year-old boy at an elementary school in Rancho Cucamonga took a gun to campus in early March, but parents didn’t hear about the incident until nearly two weeks later.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department received a call on March 10 from a grandmother who found a firearm in her grandson's backpack. Police learned the boy took the handgun from another student at Los Amigos Elementary School earlier in the day.

The elementary school was notified of the incident on March 20, according to the school district.

Unable to identify the student who initially brought the gun on campus, police investigated the case further.

Police used "school resources" on March 20 to identify the child who originally brought the gun to school.Their investigation revealed the child took the gun from his parents' safe. The parents were identified as Charles Neazer and Nikki Horseman.

After serving the family with a search warrant, police determined Neazer's safe was accessible to his children. Neazer was arrested for child endangerment and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Los Amigos parents were sent a letter about the incident on March 23. No one was harmed, according to Janet Temkin, the Cucamonga School District superintendent.

Temkin said the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department directed the district to refrain from notifying parents until the investiation was completed.