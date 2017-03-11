605 Freeway Shuts Down After Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash

At least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, prompting both sides of the freeway to close for several hours.

The call for the crash came in at 1:09 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Los Angeles County Fire.

The number of injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the crash were unknown.

All lanes of both the northbound and southbound side of the freeway were shut down for several hours. All traffic was being diverted to the 91 Freeway, CHP said.