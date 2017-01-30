Brittney with her adoptive owner (left) and her 2-year-old sister Honey (right) available for adoption.

After spending a year in an animal shelter, one of the infamous 710 Freeway chase dogs has been adopted.

Brittney is one of six dogs who made headlines when she and five others ran onto the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on Jan. 19, 2016. The six dogs jumped out of the car when their owner surrendered to police after leading officers on a pursuit that began on the 91 Freeway in Orange County.

After California Highway Patrol wrangled the pups, the dogs were taken to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA). Four of the six dogs were adopted quickly.

After spending a year at the shelter, Brittney has finally found her "forever home."

"It is a true testament to the dedication of the spcaLA staff and volunteers that Brittney has found her forever home," said Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA President. "They regained her trust in humans as they helped her overcome her inhibitions. For her to finish her shelter stay working with kids is truly extraordinary."

For the last month, Brittney has been working with children from East Whittier Middle School in spcaLA's violence prevention program, teaching Love and Compassion (TLC). She, along with five other shelter dogs, visit the school to teach the students "kindness and compassion for animals and all living beings," according to spcaLA.

Brittney's new owner allowed her to finish the program before taking her home. She "graduates" in a ceremony at the school on Thursday.

Anyone interested in adopting Brittney's 2-year-old sister Honey should call the spcaLA at 562-570-7722.