Northbound 710 Freeway Closed Overnight for Pavement Repairs

Northbound and southbound lanes of 710 Freeway near Bell were reopened following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016.

The northbound Interstate 710 (Long Beach Freeway) will be closed overnight in East Los Angeles this week for pavement rehabilitation repairs.

The northbound lanes are closed from midnight to 4 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Florence Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard so Caltrans could install rubber seals between pavement slabs as part of a $120-million pavement rehabilitation project on the 710 from the I-105 to the I-10.

The east and westbound Florence Road on-ramps to the northbound 710 will also be closed. The off-ramps to Florence Avenue will remain open.

If necessary, work will continue from midnight to 4 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Motorists may experience delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, Caltrans said in a news release.

The pavement rehab project, which began in August 2012, is installing precast concrete panels, repairing concrete slabs in traffic lanes and locations, upgrading the median barrier and constructing maintenance pullouts along the route to enhance safety for construction crews.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2017.