A woman woke up to a man choking her before he sexually assaulted her and fled in San Bernardino County. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Published 58 minutes ago)

A 74-year-old woman woke up to a stranger choking her in her bed before she was sexually assaulted and the predator took off, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack came Monday at 9:15 p.m. in the Mentone area of San Bernardino County, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said.

The woman was sleeping in her bed in the mobile home park in the heart of Mentone when the man crept into her home. She didn’t awaken until he was already inside of her bedroom.

The woman fought off her attacker until a burglar alarm went off, at which point he fled.

Residents in the community said they are furious that anyone would attack such a nice woman.

The woman went to stay with family after the ordeal. The attacker was described only as a stocky man in dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the crime was encouraged to call detectives at the Yucaipa Police/Sheriff’s Department Investigations Bureau at 909-918-2305.