$47K Worth of Valuables Stolen From 82-Year-Old's Home

A man was accused of ransacking an 82-year-old woman’s home, stealing her jewelry, computer, and more, taking $47,000 worth of her valuables, police said Monday.

The San Bernardino Police Department released images of a man accused in the March 10 crime that occurred in the woman’s home in the 3600 block of North G Street.

All in all, the man was accused of stealing more than 100 pieces of her jewelry, including her wedding ring, checks, car keys and purses.

The man was described as 20-25 years old, 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall, and weighing 160-180 pounds. He was also wearing a Lakers hat.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 909-384-5650.