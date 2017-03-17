Ramps, Lanes Close on 91 Freeway Through Weekend

Officials will close the 710 along a three-and-a-half mile stretch between the 405 and the 91 freeways for part of the weekend.

The commute through Corona will get a little more cumbersome over the weekend as construction crews prepare to open more lanes on the 91 Freeway Monday.

Multiple lanes and ramps on both sides of the freeway are closed due to "significant construction," including the westbound carpool lane, the Riverside County Transportation Commission said.

"Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time, avoid the area by using State Route 57 and State Route 60 as alternate routes or ride Metrolink," the agency said.

On March 20, the new Express Lanes and general lanes are scheduled to open by 4 a.m. on the westbound side and 5 a.m. on the eastbound side. Pricing will be posted at each toll lane entry point.

