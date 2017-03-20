Good Samaritan Recounts Rescuing Women From Burning Crash

Two women are alive following a fiery crash on the 91 Freeway thanks to a Good Samaritan who pulled them to safety. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Monday, March 20, 2017.

The young women in a fiery wreck early Sunday morning on the 91 Freeway might have perished if not for a good Samaritan who saw the crash, stopped his car, and ran to pull them free.

"When I was down there, I was like, 'I'm not going to leave y'all,'" said Danny Mitchell, 33, of South Los Angeles.

He's remarkably low-key about the rescue and violent wreck that could have left two women dead.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Raquel Stage said it's possible the two young women who were in the Scion that flipped and then caught fire might not have survived had Mitchell not come to their rescue and pulled them from the car as it was starting to burn.

"He was able to pull them both safely out and pull them away from the car before it became fully engulfed," Stage said.

Early Sunday morning on the Westbound 91 freeway at Carmenita Road, Mitchell told us he saw the car swerve to avoid a truck and then lose control.

The car flipped, went up an embankment and caught fire. Family grateful to Mitchell told NBC4 the young women were coming home from a party when the crash occurred. Mitchell was coming home from his job as a dancer in a male review called Black Magic.

Only hours earlier, he was on stage. Then he found himself pulling women from the mangled wreckage of a car. He got the first out fairly quickly, but the other was tangled in her seat belt.

"That's when I tried to get her out from the seat -- when the car exploded," Mitchell said.

The family of the driver Kimberly Figueroa said she remains hospitalized along with her friend Laura who was riding as passenger in the car. Both are expected to recover.

"That's him. He'll help everybody," said Mitchell's friend, Jimmy Wheat.

Mitchell told us just five years ago he had been shot multiple times. He shared that mental toughness it took him to survive with the two injured young women in the minutes before paramedics arrived.

"I just hope somebody else would do the same thing for me," Mitchell said.