The overflow at the Oroville Dam in Northern California demonstrated what can happen when water cannot be controlled.

As a result, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plans to inspect the county's 14 dams to evaluate them for safety.

Maintenance is not something those who run the dams take lightly — in fact, there are people called "dam masters" who live and breathe it because the dam is their home.

Also known as a "dam keeper," Herbert Romero is one of more than a dozen people who live on a dam. He patrols the San Gabriel Dam.

"The dam personnel are highly trained, experienced guys," said Art Diaz, a supervisor and former dam keeper. He, like Romero does now, raised a family on the dam.

Romero says not being on site at all times could potentially cause problems. For example, a big earthquake or heavy rainfall could impact the structure.

And during the recent storms, dam operators were on high alert, making sure the water flowed smoothly.

The San Gabriel Dam — the largest of the county's 14 dams — can hold 45,000-acre feet of water.

One acre feet of water alone can feed a whole family of four for one year, Romero said.

"It's not just a job, it can be an adventure," Diaz said.

So Romero like other dam operators will continue their daily checks and he would have it no other way.

"I love this work," Romero said.