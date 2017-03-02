'A Tragedy': Hundreds of Thousands of California Residents Exposed to Contaminated Water | NBC Southern California
'A Tragedy': Hundreds of Thousands of California Residents Exposed to Contaminated Water

Nearly 1 million people don't have access to safe, reliable drinking water according to new data from California's State Water Resources Control Board

By Stephen Stock, Michael Bott, Jeremy Carroll, and Felipe Escamilla

    File image.

    The latest data from California’s Water Resources Control Board show 700,000 Californians are currently being exposed to contaminated water at home or at school, NBC Bay Area found.

    Because the state data doesn’t account for the nearly 2 million Californians still relying on private wells or factor in contamination from Chromium-6, experts say the number of people with toxic water is likely even higher.

    In addition to those with contaminated water, another 3,511 California households reported having wells that are still dry according to state data released in January, 2017.

    Published 2 hours ago

