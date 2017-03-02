The latest data from California’s Water Resources Control Board show 700,000 Californians are currently being exposed to contaminated water at home or at school, NBC Bay Area found.

Because the state data doesn’t account for the nearly 2 million Californians still relying on private wells or factor in contamination from Chromium-6, experts say the number of people with toxic water is likely even higher.

In addition to those with contaminated water, another 3,511 California households reported having wells that are still dry according to state data released in January, 2017.

