LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Emmy Rossum attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Some $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of actress Emmy Rossum last week.

A source close to Rossum, who is known for her role of Fiona Gallagher in the TV series "Shameless," confirmed a safe was broken into at the actress's home located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The home was burglarized at some point between March 22 and March 24, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rossum thanked police for their help in a tweet Tuesday, adding, "I fully support the police efforts and dedication."