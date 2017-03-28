Some $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of actress Emmy Rossum last week.
A source close to Rossum, who is known for her role of Fiona Gallagher in the TV series "Shameless," confirmed a safe was broken into at the actress's home located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles.
The home was burglarized at some point between March 22 and March 24, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Rossum thanked police for their help in a tweet Tuesday, adding, "I fully support the police efforts and dedication."
