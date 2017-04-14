Following the fatal shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school Monday, which officials said was a tragic case of domestic violence, experts say companies can and should take steps to help ensure safety in the workplace, NBC4 media partner KPCC reported.

Homicide is the second most common cause of death for women at work, according to a 2015 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of the homicides against women were perpetrated by a relative or domestic partner.

Marisa Randazzo, a managing partner at Sigma Threat Management Associates, a national workplace security consultancy, told KPCC she recommends companies require officials to be told when an employee files a restraining order. This will help the company make sure a potentially dangerous individual is not allowed to enter the workplace.

Additionally, California law stipulates an employer can ask the courts for a restraining order on behalf of their employees. Jim Potts, who leads a Pasadena-based security consulting firm, told KPCC that getting legal assistance from an employer can empower people to come forward about a problem.

Both Potts and Randazzo recommended companies Invest in building security and active shooter response training.

