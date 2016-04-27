U.S. Air Force Veteran Found Dead on Long Beach Shore | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA

U.S. Air Force Veteran Found Dead on Long Beach Shore

By Staff Reports

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A U.S. Air Force veteran was found dead on the shore of Long Beach on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

    The body of a U.S. Air Force veteran was found early Tuesday morning on the shore in Long Beach, authorities said.

    Firefighters responded around 12:49 a.m. to a report about a man's body that was pulled from the water.

    Responders performed CPR on the man but he could not be revived and was declared dead.

    Los Angeles County Coroner's identified the man as Sean Harvell, 33, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

    2016 Southern California Year in Photos

    [2016 UPDATED 12/20] 2016 Southern California Year in Photos
    KNBC-TV

    Harvell, a Long Beach resident, was twice awarded the Silver Star and featured in a U.S. Air Force recruitment video because of his military record.

    Harvell was a Staff Seargent and a special ops expert who served in Afghanistan.

    LA County Coroner's ruled Harvell's death a possible accident.

    Published at 4:02 AM PDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM PDT on Apr 27, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices