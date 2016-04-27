A U.S. Air Force veteran was found dead on the shore of Long Beach on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

The body of a U.S. Air Force veteran was found early Tuesday morning on the shore in Long Beach, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 12:49 a.m. to a report about a man's body that was pulled from the water.

Responders performed CPR on the man but he could not be revived and was declared dead.

Los Angeles County Coroner's identified the man as Sean Harvell, 33, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

Harvell, a Long Beach resident, was twice awarded the Silver Star and featured in a U.S. Air Force recruitment video because of his military record.

Harvell was a Staff Seargent and a special ops expert who served in Afghanistan.

LA County Coroner's ruled Harvell's death a possible accident.