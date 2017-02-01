Tnisha Meadows, 33, was arrested and booked for residential burglary after she was found eating and drinking in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

An alleged burglar was found snacking in the kitchen of a Ventura home Tuesday afternoon when the homeowner's children came home.

A homeless woman, later identified as Tnisha Meadows, 33, had entered the home located in the 1200 block of Ontario Avenue through the unlocked front door, according to Ventura police.

While inside, she also opened packages delivered to the home that were left on the front porch.

When the homeowner's children came home and found Meadows drinking and eating food in the kitchen, they called their parent who responded to the house and called police around 3:10 p.m.

"While still on the line with the dispatcher, the caller followed Meadows after she left the residence on foot," Ventura police said in a statement.

Officers located Meadows and took her into custody without incident. She was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail for residential burglary, police said.

Police advised residents to protect themselves and their property by locking doors and windows, and advised them to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.