If you’re looking for a job, it’s your lucky day.

Amazon announced Thursday that it would be hiring for 1,000 full-time positions at a new Southern California facility.

All 750,000 square feet of the Redlands location was set to open in the spring.

Workers would be hired for its warehouse to pack and ship large items like patio furniture.

Amazon was offering medical, dental and vision insurance along with a 401K. Employees would also receive company stock awards from the first day of employment.

The company also noted paid leave, and tuition reimbursement perks for employees.

"Amazon currently houses an on-site classroom at its San Bernardino fulfillment center to make it more convenient for associates to attend classes without worrying about commutes or work schedules," the company said in a statement.

There are already facilities in San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Rialto, Eastvale and now Redlands.

Those interested in applying can do so here.