Fatal Hit-and-Run Leads to Pursuit Crash in Seal Beach

By Heather Navarro

    A man was killed Sunday, March 19, 2017, by a hit-and-run driver in unincorporated Anaheim, which led to a chase that ended in a crash in Seal Beach.

    The crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Ball Road in Anaheim, the California Highway Patrol said.

    A white SUV was seen taking off from the crash, and soon after, Anaheim police spotted an SUV matching its description. 

    Officers began chasing the SUV into Seal Beach. The driver crashed at Westminster and Seal Beach Boulevard shortly thereafter. 

    Before Anaheim officers could get to the crash, Seal Beach police arrived. A Seal Beach police officer fired at the driver at one point amid a standoff, but no one was hit. The driver was taken into custody. Officers later confirmed that the driver was involved in the fatal hit-and-run. 

    A portion of Seal Beach Boulevard was closed to traffic all morning.

