The search continues for a shooter who opened fire outside a party in a veteran's facility in Fontana where a teenage girl was hit. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Pique over a $5 cover charge for a DJ dance party appears to be what led a gunman to open fire in the parking lot outside the entrance, Fontana Police said Monday.

During the Saturday night outburst on Fontana Avenue, eight to 10 shots were fired, one of them wounding a 17-year-old girl in the abdomen, according to police. She was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

The dance party was taking place in the hall of Fontana Post 6563 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

It had been rented for the occasion by two DJs, said Cheryl Stalling, manager of the post canteen. The event was for teens age 15 to 19, Stalling said the DJs told her.

The party was winding down, but about 80 teens were still present, most inside, when the shooting occurred, she said.

Hearing noise brought Stalling outside before she realized it was gunfire, she said. She described seeing the wounded teen, and with help bringing her inside, locking the doors until emergency responders arrived. The shooter was among a group of young men who had been turned away by the doorman, Stalling said she was told by security.

Responding police spotted a departing car and initiated a pursuit, but were not able to catch it before it disappeared onto the 210 freeway, according to a statement from Fontana police.

The car may not have been involved in the shooting, the statement said, and the shooter has yet to be identified.