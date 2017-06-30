Masked Robbers Tie Up Residents in Arcadia Home Invasion

Masked robbers tied up Arcadia residents in their home Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Masked men who broke into an Arcadia home tied up the residents and stole valuable items before fleeing Thursday night, police said.

The Arcadia Police Department responded to the robbery after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive.

The residents told police three, possibly four, masked men entered the home and tied them up before they stole the items, police said. One of the victims was able to free themselves and call for help.

A resident got minor injuries during the robbery but did not need medical attention, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with more info can contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5156. Anonymous tips can be submitted through 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.